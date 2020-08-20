Stop & Shop Offers Flu Vaccines at 250 Pharmacies

Stop & Shop said Thursday that it is offering flu shots at its more than 250 pharmacy locations across the Northeast.

Stop & Shop is taking extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine, anticipating higher demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop & Shop has enhanced its health and safety protocols for vaccinations at all of its pharmacies. Customers will also be required to wear face covering, and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves and face shields. The immunization area will have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season,” said Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We are well-stocked and offer immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most end up being low or no-cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need this fall.”

Stop & Shop offers several types of flu vaccines and its licensed, trained and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them to address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. Stop & Shop pharmacies also have an ample supply of shingles and pneumonia vaccines available, and customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist on all other immunizations that may be available and valuable to them and their families.

Late last month, Hy-Vee Inc. said it would provide flu vaccines at the more than 270 pharmacy locations across its store footprint without an appointment or prescription, as allowed by state law, including a drive-up option at many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company based in Quincy, Massachusetts, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.