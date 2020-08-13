Stop & Shop Raises $1M for USO

Stop & Shop said Thursday that its annual Support Our Servicemen and Women fundraising campaign raised a little more than $1 million for the United Service Organizations (USO).

Throughout July, shoppers using self-checkout registers rounded up their totals to the nearest dollar, and Stop & Shop donated 100% of the change to the USO. Throughout the month-long campaign, Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey showed their support with patriotic in-store décor. The USO also hosted a series of pep rallies in store parking lots to show their gratitude for customers and associates. Over the past six years, the food retailer has raised $5 million in support of U.S. armed forces.

“We are thankful for the generosity of our customers as they helped to raise funds that offer critical support to those serving our country and their families,” said Stacy Wiggins, Stop & Shop’s VP of e-commerce operations and a veteran of the U.S. Army. “We are proud to partner with the USO each year and to support their efforts in providing the military with care packages, food programming, transition services and more.”

As a nonprofit charitable organization, the USO’s mission is to strengthen the nation’s military by connecting them to family, home and country through their service to the nation. The funds raised will help provide programs that support connection, resiliency and family bonds for those actively serving and deploying, those beginning their service, military families, those transitioning back to civilian life, ill or injured service members, and the families of the fallen.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Stop & Shop and the ongoing support from its associates and its customers,” said Chad Hartman, VP of development and corporate alliances at the Arlington, Virginia-based USO. “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, they were unwavering in their commitment to continue to support those serving our country. This year in particular has presented new and unanticipated needs, and the generosity of military supporters and our partners has continued to be tremendous. This donation will make a big impact on strengthening our military and will help the USO stay agile and responsive to support service members and their families – keeping them connected to the things they love and need most.”

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company based in Quincy, Massachusetts, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.