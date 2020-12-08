Stop & Shop Phasing Out Peapod App

Stop & Shop is phasing out its Peapod app as the grocer launches a new integrated e-commerce platform and an enhanced customer loyalty program called Stop & Shop GO Rewards.

The move from Stop & Shop comes a few months after sister Ahold Delhaize banner Giant Food introduced a new integrated e-commerce shopping experience for customers available on the retailer’s revamped Giantfood.com website and its mobile app.

Stop & Shop customers who previously used Peapod.com and the Peapod app will now place their orders directly at StopandShop.com or via the free Stop & Shop mobile app. Stop & Shop’s new e-commerce site allows shoppers to build their shopping list, shop directly from the weekly digital circular and relevant in-app and on-site promotions, complete their grocery order online and choose to either pickup their groceries at their local store or have them delivered to their doorstep.

For shoppers who have used Peapod previously, the switch will be seamless as their account information, orders and history will automatically transition over to the new Stop & Shop Pickup & Delivery platform when logging into their Stop & Shop online account. New customers can create a Stop & Shop account and begin shopping immediately.

Aimed at providing customers with a seamless shopping experience and additional opportunities to save, the enhancements come on the heels of Stop & Shop’s recent announcement to increase omnichannel capacity with the addition of three new warerooms and 50 more Pickup locations by the end of the year.

“Stop & Shop prides itself on making things easier for our shoppers, and this new digital experience does just that,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “It’s centered around one seamless website and mobile app that will provide our customers several ways to shop the wide assortment and everyday savings they count on with Stop & Shop.”

Stop & Shop is also offering customers more opportunities to earn rewards and save 15% or more with the launch of Stop & Shop GO Rewards. Fully integrated into the StopandShop.com website and Stop & Shop app, the loyalty program allows shoppers to earn one GO Point for every dollar spent in-store or online. While previously only gas rewards were available, customers now have the flexibility to convert their GO Points into several rewards, including money off their next grocery order, gas savings at Stop & Shop fuel stations and participating Shell locations — or even donating their GO Points cash equivalent to their local food bank.

“GO Rewards delivers personalized digital offers and exciting new ways for our customers to save – and to use their points,” says Rachel Stephens, vice president of digital loyalty at Stop & Shop. “Savings at Stop & Shop add up quickly, and we hope this revamped program will help our customers to see the tremendous value we offer both in-store and online.”

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.