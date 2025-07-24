 Skip to main content

Stop & Shop Promotes From Within for EVP of Operations Role

Longtime ops leader Bob Yager elevated to key management position
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Bob Yager
Bob Yager, who started with Stop & Shop in 2010, is now EVP of operations for the banner.

Stop & Shop, an Ahold Delhaize USA banner that runs more than 350 stores in the East Coast, revealed that Bob Yager is the new EVP of operations. In this role, he will put his 35-year industry background to use helping the retailer streamline its operations and consequently enhance the customer experience.

Yager was promoted from his most recent position as SVP and division lead. Before that eight-year tenure, he was SVP for sales and operations in Stop & Shop’s Hudson Valley region. He worked for parent company Ahold USA as an SVP of supply chain and logistics, too, and has on-the-ground experience as a grocery director at a ShopRite store. He began his grocery career as a night store manager at Pathmark. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Manhattan University. 

[RELATED: Stop & Shop to Debut Limited-Edition Shark-Themed Bags for Cape Cod Shoppers]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“He is known for his strategic leadership skills as well as his people-centered approach to development, both of which will enable him to help Stop & Shop grow to new levels of success,” Stop & Shop leaders said of Yager in a LinkedIn post. “Bob has been focused on removing friction for our customers and streamlining ways of working for our store management teams."

Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, will publish its second quarter financial results on Aug. 6.

Stop & Shop employs more than 50,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds