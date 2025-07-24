Stop & Shop Promotes From Within for EVP of Operations Role

“He is known for his strategic leadership skills as well as his people-centered approach to development, both of which will enable him to help Stop & Shop grow to new levels of success,” Stop & Shop leaders said of Yager in a LinkedIn post. “Bob has been focused on removing friction for our customers and streamlining ways of working for our store management teams."

Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, will publish its second quarter financial results on Aug. 6.

Stop & Shop employs more than 50,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.