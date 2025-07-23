 Skip to main content

UNFI Confirms Departure of President and CEO of Retail

Andre Persaud out after nearly 2 years in role
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Rite Aid Announces Chief Retail Officer
Andre Persaud

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which is normalizing its business after a cyberattack earlier this summer, is parting ways with its retail chief. Andre Persaud, president and CEO of retail, at the wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, is exiting the organization.

Persaud joined the company in November 2023 from embattled Rite Aid, which filed for bankruptcy a second time a few months ago. Among other duties, he led UNFI’s Cub and Shoppers Food Warehouse banners. His official last day is July 25.

UNFI confirmed the news in an email to Progressive Grocer. “Andre Persaud, UNFI’s President & CEO of Retail, will be leaving the company. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his next chapter. In the interim, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas will oversee the retail business as we search for a successor to accelerate our retail growth strategy for the future. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our retail business and delivering a welcoming shopping experience for our Cub and Shoppers customers.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

During a July 16 business update call, Douglas shared UNFI’s outlook for the rest of the fiscal year. Looking ahead, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner. With a proven multiyear strategy and the momentum we've generated through the third quarter of our fiscal 2025, we are confident in our trajectory,” he said.

Douglas also noted that the operational impact of the security incident should be isolated to the fourth quarter. “Obviously, this has been a very challenging experience with us and all of our customers, but we've learned a lot and emerge from it stronger than when we went in,” he remarked.

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds