UNFI Confirms Departure of President and CEO of Retail

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which is normalizing its business after a cyberattack earlier this summer, is parting ways with its retail chief. Andre Persaud, president and CEO of retail, at the wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, is exiting the organization.

Persaud joined the company in November 2023 from embattled Rite Aid, which filed for bankruptcy a second time a few months ago. Among other duties, he led UNFI’s Cub and Shoppers Food Warehouse banners. His official last day is July 25.

UNFI confirmed the news in an email to Progressive Grocer. “Andre Persaud, UNFI’s President & CEO of Retail, will be leaving the company. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his next chapter. In the interim, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas will oversee the retail business as we search for a successor to accelerate our retail growth strategy for the future. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our retail business and delivering a welcoming shopping experience for our Cub and Shoppers customers.”