UNFI Confirms Departure of President and CEO of Retail
During a July 16 business update call, Douglas shared UNFI’s outlook for the rest of the fiscal year. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner. With a proven multiyear strategy and the momentum we've generated through the third quarter of our fiscal 2025, we are confident in our trajectory,” he said.
Douglas also noted that the operational impact of the security incident should be isolated to the fourth quarter. “Obviously, this has been a very challenging experience with us and all of our customers, but we've learned a lot and emerge from it stronger than when we went in,” he remarked.
UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.