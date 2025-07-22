2 Market Basket Execs Fired
Eight weeks ago, CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, CEO of Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket, was suspended by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage. At that time, several other company employees, including Demoulas’ son and daughter, were placed on paid administrative leave, with others suspended later.
In the GBH News interview, Schmidt and Quigley disputed the board’s reasons for the suspensions, claimed that no investigation had actually been launched to determine the truth of the allegations against Demoulas, and accused the CEO’s sisters of wanting to take control of the company and install the son of one of them as the next chief executive of Market Basket.
With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Demoulas, affectionately known as “Artie T.,” is revered by his employees.
The current conflict evokes memories of 2014, when Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion.