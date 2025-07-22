2 Market Basket Execs Fired

With around 90 stores across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond.

Shortly after an explosive interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, it was revealed that two of Market Basket’s top executives were fired by the grocery store chain’s board of directors. Director of Operations Joe Schmidt, who took part in the interview with District Supervisor Paul Quigley to voice their strong support of Market Basket’s suspended CEO, was let go, along with Grocery Director Tom Gordon, who did not participate.

According to a statement from the board obtained by GBH News, Schmidt was terminated “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues.” The board also noted that the two executives had actually been fired on Monday, July 21, a move that was effectuated on Tuesday, July 22.

During the 20-minute interview, Schmidt was asked whether he and Quigley feared retribution from the board for speaking out, to which he replied: “If you can’t stand up for something good in your life, then what’s the purpose of life? Yes, you can make money, but money isn’t what it’s all about. It’s about doing the right thing and [standing] up for people that you believe in. And I believe in Mr. Demoulas and his leadership style and the respect that he has and everything he stands for. And that’s why I’m doing it.”