Market Basket CEO Suspended, Investigation Launched

According to the board, a work stoppage at a time of economic uncertainty “would significantly harm and broadly disrupt Market Basket’s stores and operations across New England, as well as its valued customers, associates and vendors.”

“Market Basket stores provide a place that our local communities consistently count on for both their livelihoods and daily needs — the board has a responsibility to safeguard the company’s effective operations now and well into the future,” explained Steven J. Collins, director of Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket.

While on leave, Demoulas will continue to receive his full salary and share in all company distributions. During this period, the board will depend on the existing Market Basket management team to operate the chain’s 90 stores without interruption. There will be no changes in the employees’ jobs, salaries and benefits, including the company’s profit-sharing plan, and the ownership of the business will remain the same.

Demoulas’ spokeswoman, Justine Griffin, has fired back in the press, branding the move as a “hostile takeover” by his three sisters and their respective board supporters, according to CBS News and other outlets.

This current conflict revives memories of 2014, when Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion.

Last summer, to mark the 10th anniversary of the protests, Demoulas presented workers with bonus checks.