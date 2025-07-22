Suspended Market Basket Execs Publicly Defend Embattled CEO
In response to a question about whether he and Quigley feared retribution from the board for speaking out, Schmidt replied: “If you can’t stand up for something good in your life, then what’s the purpose of life? Yes, you can make money, but money isn’t what it's all about. It’s about doing the right thing and [standing] up for people that you believe in. And I believe in Mr. Demoulas and his leadership style and the respect that he has and everything he stands for. And that’s why I’m doing it.”
Added Quigley: “We are very concerned about the future of this organization, and Joe’s exactly right. Get the word out there that, hey, this company’s in jeopardy. There’s going to be some serious issues down the road. There’s serious issues now. And we need to get back on course.”
As to whether dedicated Market Basket fans should shop at the store during this period of turmoil, he hesitated before responding: “That’s your own decision, you know, and customers make decisions [about] what businesses they want to do business with.”
Listeners were overwhelmingly supportive of Market Basket, Artie T. and the suspended executives.
“The produce is fantastic quality and so much cheaper than everywhere else,” noted Susan Braithwaite on the station’s YouTube channel, while Olivia Silverman-Franklin wrote: “Mr. Quigley was my store manager. He’s a stand-up guy. I can’t believe the company is doing this to him and many other[s].” As for what should happen to the CEO, Michelle Duffy demanded: “Bring back Artie T.! Those trying to oust him are foolish.”
Braude and Eagan noted that the board had also been invited to give its side of the story on the air.