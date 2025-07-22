Suspended Market Basket Execs Publicly Defend Embattled CEO

Two Market Basket executives spoke out on Boston Public Radio in favor of CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was suspended from the company eight weeks ago.

In a July 22 appearance on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio with hosts Margery Eagan and Jim Braude, two longtime executives at Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket affirmed their support for CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was suspended eight weeks ago by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage. At that time, several other company employees, including Demoulas’ son and daughter, were placed on paid administrative leave, with others suspended later.

Director of Operations Joe Schmidt, who has been with Market Basket 39 years, and Paul Quigley, a district supervisor who has worked for the company for 44 years, appeared live on the air to publicly defend Demoulas – known affectionately at the company as “Artie T.” – against the allegations, which Schmidt said were started by the CEO’s sisters, Frances, Caren and Glorianne, who he contended want control of Market Basket and “more money from the company.”

The execs also claimed that the sisters are backing Frances’ son, Michael Kettenbach, Market Basket’s deli director, as the next CEO, rather than either of Artie T.’s children in the business, Telemachus and Madeline.

Schmidt and Quigley both maintained that the real reason for their suspensions was their staunch support of the embattled CEO, with Quigley alleging that no real investigation was taking place.

Asked why he and other Market Basket employees were so loyal to Artie T., Schmidt noted: “He believes in the Market Basket culture. He believes in the associates. He believes in taking care of customers. He believes in the business partners that help support the organization, and ultimately, [he] also believes in supporting the shareholders of the company. … [a]nd he wants to continue to grow the company, because he understands not only the current culture and what it stands for, but the opportunity to grow that culture and move into other areas to bring something good to other communities.”