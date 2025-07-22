Certified Seafood International Elects 2 to Board of Directors

Certified Seafood International (CSI) has revealed that two recognized global leaders in implementing responsible practices within the fish and seafood sector have been elected to serve on its board of directors. Sally Roach is a senior manager for international sustainability at German retailer ALDI SOUTH Group, while Klaus Nielsen led Danish seafood processor Espersen as CEO for nearly 25 years before his retirement last year.

“CSI is thrilled to welcome Klaus Nielsen and Sally Roach to our board of directors,” said Mike Kraft, executive director of Seattle-based CSI. “Their diverse expertise and deep industry insights will significantly enhance our efforts towards responsible sourcing and sustainable, market-led supply chain improvements. We are very fortunate to have their expertise and leadership around our board table”

[RELATED: The Latest Frontier of Fish]

“The ALDI SOUTH Group is pleased to support CSI in its mission of encouraging and rewarding environmentally responsible fishery management,” noted Roche. “Third-party certification is an important tool for seafood buyers, and I look forward to working as a CSI board member to help advance credible choice in the certification of wild-capture fisheries.”