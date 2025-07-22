 Skip to main content

Certified Seafood International Elects 2 to Board of Directors

Nielsen, Roach are global leaders in implementation of responsible practices
Sally Roach

Certified Seafood International (CSI) has revealed that two recognized global leaders in implementing responsible practices within the fish and seafood sector have been elected to serve on its board of directors. Sally Roach is a senior manager for international sustainability at German retailer ALDI SOUTH Group, while Klaus Nielsen led Danish seafood processor Espersen as CEO for nearly 25 years before his retirement last year. 

“CSI is thrilled to welcome Klaus Nielsen and Sally Roach to our board of directors,” said Mike Kraft, executive director of Seattle-based CSI. “Their diverse expertise and deep industry insights will significantly enhance our efforts towards responsible sourcing and sustainable, market-led supply chain improvements. We are very fortunate to have their expertise and leadership around our board table” 

“The ALDI SOUTH Group is pleased to support CSI in its mission of encouraging and rewarding environmentally responsible fishery management,” noted Roche. “Third-party certification is an important tool for seafood buyers, and I look forward to working as a CSI board member to help advance credible choice in the certification of wild-capture fisheries.”

Klaus Nielsen

“What drew me to CSI is its commitment to keeping certification practical and cost-effective, without compromising on rigor,” observed Nielsen. “Their structure is focused on covering the  actual costs of running a credible certification system – nothing more. That’s the kind of approach markets desire.”

Roche and Nielsen join nine other CSI directors.

The ALDI SOUTH Group operates stores in 11 markets: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the United States, Australia, and China. Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

