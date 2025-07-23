Dollar General Appoints VP, General Manager of DG Media Network
Bringing to his new role more than 20 years of experience in advertising and media, Leonard is a proven leader with expertise in driving strategy and innovation while delivering results through strong partnerships and empowered teams. Before joining Dollar General, he was SVP, retail media at Publicis/Epsilon. He also previously held leadership roles at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Rakuten and eBay.
Leonard earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a master of business administration in marketing degree from Georgia State University.
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.