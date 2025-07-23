Dollar General Appoints VP, General Manager of DG Media Network

Dollar General Corp. has revealed that Austin Leonard has joined the company as VP and general manager of DG Media Network (DGMN). In this role, Leonard will oversee all aspects of the department, including go-to-market strategy, media operations, insights, media sales and performance measurement.

“As Dollar General Media Network continues to evolve, we are excited to welcome Austin to the team to champion our next chapter of growth,” noted Tony Rogers, SVP and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “With 80% of our stores serving markets of 20,000 people or less, DGMN offers a unique opportunity to engage with hard-to-reach customers who are overlooked through traditional digital marketing tactics. Austin’s deep retail media, marketing and tech background, combined with a track record of developing effective partnerships, will further facilitate meaningful connections between our partners and customers.”

[RELATED: Dollar General CFO Departs for Nordstrom]