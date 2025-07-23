 Skip to main content

Dollar General Appoints VP, General Manager of DG Media Network

Austin Leonard has also held executive roles at Walmart and Sam’s Club
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General Austin Leonard Headshot Main Image
Austin Leonard

Dollar General Corp. has revealed that Austin Leonard has joined the company as VP and general manager of DG Media Network (DGMN). In this role, Leonard will oversee all aspects of the department, including go-to-market strategy, media operations, insights, media sales and performance measurement. 

“As Dollar General Media Network continues to evolve, we are excited to welcome Austin to the team to champion our next chapter of growth,” noted Tony Rogers, SVP and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “With 80% of our stores serving markets of 20,000 people or less, DGMN offers a unique opportunity to engage with hard-to-reach customers who are overlooked through traditional digital marketing tactics. Austin’s deep retail media, marketing and tech background, combined with a track record of developing effective partnerships, will further facilitate meaningful connections between our partners and customers.”

[RELATED: Dollar General CFO Departs for Nordstrom]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Bringing to his new role more than 20 years of experience in advertising and media, Leonard is a proven leader with expertise in driving strategy and innovation while delivering results through strong partnerships and empowered teams. Before joining Dollar General, he was SVP, retail media at Publicis/Epsilon. He also previously held leadership roles at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Rakuten and eBay.

Leonard earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a master of business administration in marketing degree from Georgia State University.

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds