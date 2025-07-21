Dollar General CFO Departs for Nordstrom
The news comes amid a good start to the discount retailer’s fiscal 2025. Net sales at Dollar General climbed 5.3% to $10.4 billion in its first quarter ended May 2, compared with $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
The net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partly offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic.
“Our efforts to improve execution and enhance the associate and customer experience are yielding positive outcomes in both our operational performance and our financial results," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO. "I want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities with value and convenience every day. These efforts contributed to market share gains in sales of both consumables and nonconsumables, and drove growth with both our core customer and trade-in customers during the quarter.”
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.