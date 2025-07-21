Dollar General CFO Departs for Nordstrom

Dollar General EVP and CFO Kelly M. Dilts recently informed the company of her decision to resign, effective Aug. 28. Dilts is leaving the discount retailer to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom Inc.

Dilts has been Dollar General's CFO since May 1, 2023. She joined the company in July 2019 as SVP, finance, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, procurement, margin planning and analytics, decision science and analytics, and investor relations. Before joining Dollar General, Dilts was EVP and CFO at Francesca’s Holdings Corp., and she also held finance and investor relations roles at Tailored Brands Inc. (formerly The Men's Wearhouse Inc.)

Starting Aug. 29, Dilts will oversee all of Nordstrom’s core financial functions, as well as real estate, store development and strategic sourcing.

Dollar General has begun a search for her successor.