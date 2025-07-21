 Skip to main content

Dollar General CFO Departs for Nordstrom

Kelly Dilts resigns from discount retailer to join luxury company's c-suite
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kelly Dilts, Dollar General
Kelly M. Dilts

Dollar General EVP and CFO Kelly M. Dilts recently informed the company of her decision to resign, effective Aug. 28. Dilts is leaving the discount retailer to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom Inc. 

Dilts has been Dollar General's CFO since May 1, 2023. She joined the company in July 2019 as SVP, finance, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, procurement, margin planning and analytics, decision science and analytics, and investor relations. Before joining Dollar General, Dilts was EVP and CFO at Francesca’s Holdings Corp., and she also held finance and investor relations roles at Tailored Brands Inc. (formerly The Men's Wearhouse Inc.)

[RELATED: Dollar General Promotes, Hires 6 Executives]

Starting Aug. 29, Dilts will oversee all of Nordstrom’s core financial functions, as well as real estate, store development and strategic sourcing.

Dollar General has begun a search for her successor.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The news comes amid a good start to the discount retailer’s fiscal 2025. Net sales at Dollar General climbed 5.3% to $10.4 billion in its first quarter ended May 2, compared with $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partly offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic.

“Our efforts to improve execution and enhance the associate and customer experience are yielding positive outcomes in both our operational performance and our financial results," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO. "I want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities with value and convenience every day. These efforts contributed to market share gains in sales of both consumables and nonconsumables, and drove growth with both our core customer and trade-in customers during the quarter.”

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds