Stop & Shop Debuts ‘Feed the Moment’ Campaign

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. has rolled out the “Feed the Moment” campaign in partnership with its creative agency of record, McKinney. The campaign, encompassing advertising spots across broadcast, online video, audio, social and print, reveals a more emotional side of grocery shopping and aims to resonate with viewers regarding the idea that your grocery shopping list actually reflects the meaningful moments of one's life.

Instead of focusing exclusively on the familiar “busy mom” shopper, the campaign includes the broad range of people who buy their groceries at Stop & Shop, and highlights togetherness, particularly when it comes to food, which has taken on even more importance amid the pandemic when so many people have been separated from loved ones. Feed the Moment's anthem spot sets the tone for the campaign, driving home the price and savings messaging.

The spot also relies on Stop & Shop’s recently launched omnichannel platform, which aims to provide a more seamless experience for customers to shop online or via Stop & Shop’s free mobile app for pickup or delivery. The new platform includes an updated loyalty program, Stop & Shop GO Rewards, which offers even more opportunities for savings, delivering personalized offers and enabling customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop, whether in-store or online.

Further, Stop & Shop has kicked off a multiyear remodeling initiative with the goal of enhancing the in-store experience for its customers, with 55 stores expected to be revamped this year. The overhauled stores offer a fresh new look and feel, thanks to such features as expanded produce sections, a greater variety of prepared foods and ready-made meal solutions for busy families, in addition to more locally grown and produced items.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.