Empire Banners Participate in ‘Feed the Dream’ Olympic Campaign

With less than three months until the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Canadian company Empire Co. Ltd. has launched its Feed the Dream movement to support and celebrate Team Canada at its family of banners.

Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, Thrifty Foods and Voilà customers and associates will have the opportunity to join the Feed the Dream movement in many unique ways in the months leading up to the games, which start on July 23.

"Our store teams are thrilled to cheer on Team Canada as we ramp up to the games in Tokyo," said Sandra Sanderson, SVP, marketing at Empire. "Over the last 14 months, many Canadians have been spending more time at home with their families, having meals together. At Empire, we believe there is a powerful connection between family, food and sport that unites Canadians. Our partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee helps us bring that connection to life. To further extend our partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, we will also do our part to feed the dream, donating 'athlete grocery cards' to support Olympic-qualified athletes. Many athletes rely on a community of support to nurture their success, and we are proud to be a part of this community for Team Canada!"

Empire is an official partner in the Canadian Olympic Committee's Road to the Olympic Games. The company will provide grocery cards to qualified athletes to redeem for nutritious food at any of Empire's banner brands. Feed the Dream will run throughout the summer and include out-of-home, digital and social engagement; television, with broadcast integrations during the games; and in-store marketing.

Additionally, Empire has selected a roster of athletes that celebrates and reflects the diverse communities served by Empire stores from across the country:

Canada's Women's Sevens Rugby Team

Jennifer Abel, Diving (3m Springboard)

Ellie Black, Artistic Gymnastics

Andre De Grasse, Athletics (100m/200m, Relay)

Kylie Masse, Swimming (100/200m Backstroke)

Sean McColl, Sport Climbing

Damian Warner, Athletics (Decathlon)

"The Canadian Olympic Committee is grateful for Empire's generosity and true focus on nurturing athletes," said Canadian Olympic Committee Chief Brand and Commercial Officer Jacquie Ryan. "Empire's values have shone bright in the last year, as many athletes have needed support, and they've stepped up to ensure Canadian athletes continue to get the nourishment they need to train and compete. We can't wait to celebrate Team Canada – and the communities that nourish them – in Empire's stores across the country this summer."

Based in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Empire recently increased its footprint in the greater Toronto area by signing an agreement to purchase 51% of Longo's, a family-built network of specialty grocery stores, and the chain's Grocery Gateway e-commerce business.

Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through its wholly owned Sobeys chain, and related real estate. With approximately CAN $28.4 billion in annual sales and CAN $15.0 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 127,000 people. Sobeys is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.