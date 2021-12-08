Stater Bros. Marks 85th Anniversary

Stater Bros. Markets is observing its 85 years in business with in-store anniversary giveaways in all of its stores on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. During the weekend celebration, the locations will randomly bestow $25 gift cards every hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, shoppers will receive 10% off Stater Bros.’ brand products when they enter their Digital Deals ID at checkout, and prizes will be given away every Monday during August via Instagram.

“We are so grateful to celebrate 85 years serving Southern California communities,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “This celebration is just a small way to thank our loyal customers for their continued support. We look forward to being an integral part of our communities and providing an exceptional shopping experience for generations to come.”

Begun by twin brothers Cleo and Leo Stater in Yucaipa, Calif., at a store they purchased with a $600 down payment, Stater Bros. officially opened for business on Aug. 17, 1936. The company has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Since 2008, Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to help the communities it serves.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.