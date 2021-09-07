Stater Bros. Plans New Store for Southern California

Stater Bros. Markets is meeting the needs of its shoppers in Southern California with plans to build a new store at the southeast corner of Arlington Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard in the city of Riverside. The new store, which will replace an existing location at Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street, will occupy 49,922 square feet of a former 96,864-square-foot Kmart building.

“Stater Bros. has been an integral part of the Riverside community since 1948, and we are excited to open this store, which will offer significantly expanded offerings for our customers,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “This new location will take our legendary excellence in food and service up to an even higher level to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s consumers.”

The upcoming supermarket will feature full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments, a vast selection of fresh and healthy offerings, spacious aisles, and a décor scheme reflective of the local community. In addition, the store will implement eco-friendly practices such as energy-efficient equipment and energy-saving LED lighting.

The Riverside project is expected to bring 150 construction jobs and 100 new store-level jobs to the area. Construction will commence in the winter of 2021, with the store opening in summer 2022.

Stater Bros. will open another store nearby next year during the winter. The new store will be located at the southeast corner of 4th Street and Haven Avenue in the city of Ontario, Calif. — the company’s fifth supermarket in the city. It will be newly constructed from the ground up and anchor The Collection Shopping Center.

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, San Bernardino-based Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.