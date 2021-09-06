Stater Bros. Adds to Board of Directors

Sean Varner is the managing partner of business law firm Varner & Brandt LLP, located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California, with offices in Riverside and Ontario. He has more than 25 years of legal and business expertise focusing on corporate and business law, real estate transactions, real estate development and land use, finance, and technology. Varner’s appointment continues a decades-long professional partnership between Stater Bros. Markets and Varner & Brandt. Following the recent death of Bruce D. Varner, founder of Varner & Brandt and former Stater Bros. Holdings board director, corporate secretary, and general counsel at Stater Bros. Holdings, Sean Varner was also recently appointed corporate secretary and general counsel of the company.

Additionally, Stater Bros. Holdings has appointed Pete Van Helden to the position of vice chairman of its board of directors. Van Helden joined Stater Bros. Markets as president and COO in 2013. Three years later, he was appointed CEO by Stater Bros.’ late executive chairman, Jack H. Brown.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, it’s my pleasure to welcome our newest board members,” said Phillip J. Smith, chairman of the board of directors for Stater Bros. Holdings. “Pete will continue providing the board with insight into Stater Bros. Markets’ operations and future growth, while Janel and Sean will provide guidance and expertise for our future strategic goals.”

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, San Bernardino-based Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.