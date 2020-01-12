Stater Bros. Charities Names Director

Stater Bros. Charities has promoted Danielle Oehlman to the position of director. While continuing to report to Stater Bros. Charities Chairman and President Nancy Negrette, Oehlman will be responsible for the nonprofit administration of the organization and will represent the charity in the communities served by Stater Bros. Markets.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been an increased need for support by so many people in our communities,” said Negrette. “During this time, when in-person fundraising events have been cancelled, Danielle has come up with innovative ways to increase engagement with donors and the community so that the charitable efforts and fundraising of Stater Bros. Charities can continue to support the communities we serve.”

Oehlman’s career with Stater Bros. began in 2011 as an assistant for Stater Bros. Charities. Three years later, she became Stater Bros. Charities coordinator, and in 2017 she was promoted to manager Stater Bros. Charities, her most recent position.

Oehlman is currently working toward a professional certificate in nonprofit management from the University of California, Riverside Extension Center.

Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has invested more than $34 million for hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health and help for veterans and active service members. Funds are raised year-round from customers, suppliers and associates.

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets, and employs more than 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.