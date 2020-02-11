Stater Bros. 'Harvesting Hope'

Stater Bros. Markets and its philanthropic arm, Stater Bros. Charities, are stepping in and raising critical funds to support local food banks and hunger relief programs throughout California with the annual Harvesting Hope in Our Community campaign. Through Dec. 31, all Stater Bros. Markets locations will be collecting monetary donations.

To join the fight against hunger, customers and employees can contribute at any checkstand by donating loose change in the coin canisters, adding a $5 donation card during checkout or scanning the QR code. To make an even greater impact, donations are also being accepted online, or by simply texting STATER to 41444.

“It has been a challenging year, given the pandemic and the impact it’s had on the health and well-being of our communities," said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities. "Families are struggling to put food on the table due to job loss, furloughs and school closures, and worry about where their next meal is coming from. Hunger isn’t canceled, and with the holidays upon us, our neighbors are going to need our support now more than ever."

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets, and employs more than 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.