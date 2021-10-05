Stater Bros. to Open 5th Location in Ontario, California

Stater Bros. Markets plans to build a new store at the southeast corner of 4th Street and Haven Avenue in the city of Ontario, Calif. The store will be newly constructed from the ground up and will anchor The Collection Shopping Center, developed by Lewis Retail Centers.

The 55,000-square-foot supermarket will feature full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments; a vast selection of fresh and healthy offerings; spacious aisles to improve customers’ shopping experience; and a décor scheme reflective of the local community. In addition, the store will implement eco-friendly practices such as the use of energy-efficient equipment and energy-saving LED lighting.

The new store will bring 150 new jobs to the area and mark the company’s fifth location in the city of Ontario. Stater Bros. recently opened the fourth store, at 3460 East Ontario Ranch Road, in October 2020 in a 45,204-square-foot space. A few months later, Stater Bros. celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Big Bear, Calif., location with an exterior remodel.

“We are excited to continue our commitment of growth and investment in local Southern California communities,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “Our product offerings and meal solutions will make for an exceptional shopping experience for the residents of Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding areas.”

Lewis Retail Centers plans to begin construction no later than the end of 2021, with Stater Bros. expecting to break ground in the spring of 2022 and open the location in winter 2022.

“The new construction of Stater Bros. will bring in-demand convenience to the surrounding community, where residential population continues to grow,” said Randall Lewis, EVP of marketing at Upland, Calif.-based Lewis Retail Centers, noting that roughly 3,900 housing units are under development nearby. “Adding an anchor grocery store to The Collection Shopping Center represents our dedication in ensuring each of our retail centers offers ease and a positive experience for both tenants and consumers.”

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates 170 stores and employs approximately 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.