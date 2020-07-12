Stater Bros. Offers New Bonuses

More food retailers workers will receive new pay incentives, thanks to a new Stater Bros. push.

The food retailer said it will reinstate the $2 per hour wage incentive for all of the company’s hourly employees that work in the stores, distribution, transportation, corporate offices and construction.

The incentive will be effective for three weeks starting on the work periods beginning, Dec. 6 and Dec 7.

“Throughout this challenging year, our Stater Bros. Family has remained committed to serving the needs of our Southern California communities,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I continue to be proud of our employees who display their extraordinary dedication every single day and this wage incentive is but a small token of our company’s appreciation of their efforts."

Stater Bros. is not the only food retailer that has recently reinstated bonuses.

Walmart U.S. is thanking associates for their continued dedication during the pandemic with more than $700 million in cash bonuses following strong third-quarter business performance.

Its latest special cash bonus will be paid on Dec. 24 and will be similar to the previous three: Part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150, and full-time hourly associates will receive $300 on Dec. 24.

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets, and employs more than 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.