Walmart Thanks Employees with Additional Bonuses

Walmart U.S. is thanking associates for their continued dedication during the pandemic with more than $700 million in cash bonuses following strong third-quarter business performance.

Its latest special cash bonus will be paid on Dec. 24 and will be similar to the previous three: Part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150, and full-time hourly associates will receive $300, on Dec. 24.

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the bonus.

This will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid since the start of the pandemic, bringing the retailer’s total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its associates to more than $2.8 billion.

Walmart’s latest bonus announcement includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses that were included in associates’ Nov. 25 paychecks, and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid on Dec. 24.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

Walmart reported total revenue for its third quarter of $134.7 billion, an increase of $6.7 billion, or 5.2%. Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales grew 79%, while Sam’s Club e-commerce sales grew 41%.

“This was another strong quarter on the top and bottom line,” said Doug McMillon president and CEO of Walmart. “Our associates continue to impress during this challenging year. They are working together to serve customers and communities in new, relevant ways, and we’re very proud of them. We think these new customer behaviors will largely persist, and we’re well positioned to serve customers with the value and experience they’re looking for.”

Removing its shipping minimum from the Walmart+ membership program is one of the ways that the retailer is meeting its customers’ needs. Beginning Dec. 4, Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by the retailer, no matter the basket total.

Walmart is also thanking its Canadian associates this holiday season. On Dec. 11, all active store, distribution center and fleet associates in Canada will receive a new appreciation bonus, with full-time associates receiving $250 and part-time associates $150. Coaches and managers will also receive a bonus.

Overall, Walmart Canada has invested an additional $125 million this year in associate support during the pandemic, including no-cost access to telehealth care professionals offering such services as mental health support and counseling through EQ Care, and support through any mandated quarantines and expanded sick leaves.

"Our associates have stepped up and led throughout this pandemic. In true Walmart spirit, they show up for work ready to serve our customers and communities during these extraordinary times," said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. "Every day, I hear stories about our associates going above and beyond, and I am proud and grateful. It continues to be a privilege and a tremendous responsibility to be providing an essential service for our communities."

In addition, Walmart is extending its COVID emergency leave policy for U.S. associates to July 5, 2021. The emergency leave policy was initially rolled out in March. It provides part- and full-time associates with up to two weeks of pay should they need to stay home for COVID-related reasons, including mandated quarantines, symptoms or illness. If they’re not able to return to work after that time, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks. Absences associated with an approved COVID-19 leave won't be counted against associates.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on PG’s list.