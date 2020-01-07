Walmart Hires 265K Veterans

Walmart first introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) in 2013, setting the goal of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020, a milestone the retailer just revealed it actually surpassed four months ago. As of July 1, Walmart and Sam's Club have hired more than 265,000 veterans, and more than 44,000 of them have been promoted to roles with higher pay and greater responsibility.

The VWHC guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran. In 2018, Walmart also introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection, and the company has hired 31,000 military spouses through this program since then.

"We’re forever grateful to our veterans for their service, and it’s an honor to offer them opportunities at Walmart," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. "To reach this goal so quickly says a lot about our company as a great place to work and build a career. I’m proud of the commitment we’ve made to veterans and their families, and I’m thrilled that so many have decided to join us. They are critical to helping us achieve a more diverse and inclusive future."

Walmart chose not to make the 250,000 veterans announcement in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $40 million in programs that support job training, education and innovative public/private community-based initiatives for veterans and military families.

"Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being," said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. "Now, as we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health-and-wellness initiatives."

