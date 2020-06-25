Walmart Health Center Opening in Arkansas

After launching three Walmart Health centers in Georgia, Walmart is opening its latest such location in Springdale, Arkansas, adjacent to the Supercenter on Elm Springs Road. The state-of-the-art center will provide the surrounding community easy access to key health center services, according to the mega-retailer, based in nearby Bentonville. The concept is bound to expand to more of the company’s stores across the country as Walmart repurposes space at its massive supercenters to engage with shoppers in new ways.

Walmart Health is teaming with several on-the-ground health providers in the state to offer primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, optical and hearing services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient’s insurance status. Further, Walmart Health plans to add dental services to the mix in July.

“This is our first Walmart Health prototype outside of Georgia, and we’re excited to continue our history of innovation that has transformed the industry and created significant health care savings for customers,” noted Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. “We’re looking forward to bringing affordability and convenience to the Springdale community and continue our focus on a solution to the current state of health care by offering affordable integrated care that our customers want and deserve.”

Walmart Health Elm Springs is the company’s fourth center. The first opened in September 2019 in Dallas, Georgia. Each unique prototype center has the mission of testing and learning the right combination of health-and-wellness services for particular areas. On-site Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers help customers through their visits, explaining resources and serving as a familiar presence.

Additionally, the adjoining Supercenter has undergone a remodel that includes new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts, partly based on customer feedback, which place convenience, simplicity and enhanced service at the forefront. The store also now boasts an upgraded electronics department with interactive displays and a revamped baby department with strollers at floor level so shoppers can compare products more closely.

“Our commitment to everyday low prices, and quality is seen throughout our newly remodeled store, and I am excited for our customers to see it and visit the new Walmart Health,” said Elm Springs Store Manager Justin Maloney.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.