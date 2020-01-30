2nd Walmart Health Center Opens in GA

Walmart Health is run by qualified medical professionals, among them doctors, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. On-site Walmart care hosts and community health workers can help customers with their appointments, educate people about resources and provide a familiar presence for regular visitors.

The first Walmart Health center debuted last September in Dallas, Ga.

As part of the grand-opening celebration for the Calhoun center, Walmart revealed that it would make a donation to Susan G. Komen to help meet women’s health needs through expanded access to care, including mammogram screenings, education, and support services for underserved and at-risk Georgia patients.

Additionally, the adjacent remodeled Supercenter now includes new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts emphasizing convenience, simplicity and enhanced service.

“We are looking forward to reintroducing our store to the community with a fresh look,” said Michael Boling, store manager at the Calhoun Walmart. “Our store is committed to be a center of well-being in the community through our assortment of organic products and groceries and health-and-wellness offerings at everyday low prices, and we are excited Walmart Health just opened to offer health care services to our customers.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.