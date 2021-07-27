Stater Bros. Showcases Local Suppliers

Stater Bros. Markets is taking another big step to support local brands.

The California-based grocery chain has created a “Local Fare” forum to offer greater opportunities for local brands to connect with new customers. The Local Fare will take place through Aug. 6 on the online product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe.

"Nurturing local families and communities — including local businesses — is at the heart of what we do," says Dennis McIntyre, EVP and CMO. "This initiative provides companies in our communities a larger retail footprint while our customers gain access to an expanded variety of healthy, high-quality and innovative products. It's a win-win for local brands and our shoppers."

Stater Bros. category managers are seeking the area's very best offerings in all categories, including a focus on attributes especially important to their shoppers: organic, non-GMO, plant-based, gluten-free, vegan and keto.

Supplier submissions through RangeMe will be reviewed and chosen by the Stater Bros. Category Management team. Items chosen will be given placement free of charge. The store locations selected will consider factors such as providing the most relevant product assortment for each store's local communities. Suppliers not selected will still be accessible via RangeMe and may be reviewed by Stater Bros. category managers again in the future as business needs evolve.

Stater Bros. Markets' local products are grown, harvested or manufactured exclusively in California.

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, San Bernardino-based Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.