Smart & Final Spotlights Both Old and New Moments for 150th Anniversary

One of the oldest and longest-operating food retailers in the country, Smart & Final is marking its 150th anniversary this year. While it is set to start a new chapter with the announcement last month that it was being acquired by the Bodega Latina Corp. subsidiary of Mexica-based Grupo Comercial Chedraui, the company is launching a social media campaign sharing and celebrating its storied history.

As summer kicks off, the grocery warehouse chain is sponsoring a “Cheers to 150 Years” contest on its social media platforms, encouraging customers to share highlights of their summer celebrations, both past and present. Complementing that social media campaign, Smart & Final is posting regular throwback posts featuring historical photos and sharing history quizzes on its Instagram stories through the end of the year. The social media content will highlight company lore and historical tidbits, such as the 1895 debut of what is purported to be the first private label brand and the introduction of the “cash and carry” concept to the western part of the United States.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are humbled and inspired by the resilience of our associates and customers alike who navigated the past difficult year together,” said CEO Dave Hirz. “And as we return to normal, we look forward to being a part of our customers’ special moments for another 150 years.”

Commerce, California-based Smart & Final operates 254 locations, including larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner that combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100 in 2021, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.