Stater Bros. Markets Expands ReposiTrak Partnership to Lower Out-of-Stocks

One year after Southern California supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets chose ReposiTrak to help it address out-of-stocks, especially in the direct store delivery (DSD) categories that were the most problematic, out-of-stocks are substantially reduced, and Stater Bros. is expanding the program to include even more of its DSD suppliers.

“Stater Bros. is committed to offering the best customer experience possible, and that includes making sure every product is available, every time shoppers visit our stores or website,” said Dennis McIntyre, EVP and chief marketing officer at the grocer. “With the results we’ve seen so far, we’re excited to expand the program to better serve our customers’ expectations.”

“Stater Bros. is an incredible brand known for its top quality, fresh foods and a dedication to customer service,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of Salt Lake City-based ReposiTrak. “Their commitment to the customer is obvious every time you enter a store, and it’s that same commitment that led Stater Bros. to our out-of-stock management solution. With Stater Bros.’ leadership, ReposiTrak’s technology and insights, and the collaboration of the DSD vendors, we’ve demonstrated success, and we’re excited to build off that.”

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.