Stater Bros. Raises Nearly $500K for Pediatric Cancer Treatment

One of the largest privately owned supermarket chains in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, Stater Bros. Markets has raised almost $500,000 through its charitable arm to support pediatric cancer treatment and education programs. Stater Bros. Charities presented the check for $478,480 to City of Hope, an independent research and treatment center for cancer and a world leader in treating blood disorders that occur most often in children, adolescents and young adults, including leukemia and lymphoma; bone, joint and soft tissue tumors; and brain tumors.

The funds were raised during a 12-day in-store Kids 4 Hope campaign at all Stater Bros. Markets locations, during which customers and employees purchased $1 or $5 mobiles to contribute toward the campaign at checkout. The community and employees of the Murrieta, Calif., location led the chain in raising the most funds, $20,065 throughout the campaign.

The funds raised will support pediatric cancer treatment and education programs at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope to address the needs of infants, children, teens and families during hospitalization and outpatient treatment. Programs include psychological and social programs, a pediatric hematopoietic cell transplant program, a musculoskeletal tumor program, and school reintegration and child life programs.

“We are incredibly thankful for our valued customers and employees who generously contributed to this very important cause,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities. “Because of them, we are able to make a greater impact in the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in funding to countless local Southern California organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, and help for military veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from customers, suppliers and employees.

Begun by twin brothers Cleo and Leo Stater in Yucaipa, Calif., at a store they purchased with a $600 down payment, Stater Bros. officially opened for business on Aug. 17, 1936. The retailer recently celebrated 85 years in business with in-store anniversary giveaways in all of its stores.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.