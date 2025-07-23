SQFI Names Director, Financial Planning and Analysis
Brian Updegraff previously spent 24 years at Amtrak in several leadership roles
Updegraff earned a bachelor of arts in Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and lives in Fulton, Md. He will regularly collaborate with the Arlington, Va.-based SQFI team.
FMI administers the SQF program, a global food safety and quality certification and management system. The SQFI mission is to deliver consistent, globally recognized food safety and quality certification programs that are based on sound scientific principles, applied across all industry sectors and valued by all stakeholders.
As the food industry association, Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry.