SQFI Names Director, Financial Planning and Analysis

Brian Updegraff previously spent 24 years at Amtrak in several leadership roles
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Brian Updegraff
Brian Updegraff

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI — The Food Industry Association, appointed Brian Updegraff director of financial planning and analysis. In his new  role, Updegraff will guide the SQFI team in developing and executing financial strategies while collaborating on revenue initiatives to support the global food safety and certification program. 

“Brian comes to SQFI with a proven track record of supporting cross-functional business units, both at a corporate level, as well as in the field,” said SQFI Chief Food Safety Assessment Officer and SVP Gigi Vita. “I look forward to his contributions and leadership.”

Updegraff joins SQFI as an experienced finance professional with a background in budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis. Before joining the organization, he spent 24 years at Amtrak, where he held several leadership roles. His most recent position was senior director of operations, financial planning and analysis, in which capacity he coordinated and managed Amtrak’s planning, forecasting and financial reporting activities.

Updegraff earned a bachelor of arts in Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and lives in Fulton, Md. He will regularly collaborate with the Arlington, Va.-based SQFI team.

FMI administers the SQF program, a global food safety and quality certification and management system. The SQFI mission is to deliver consistent, globally recognized food safety and quality certification programs that are based on sound scientific principles, applied across all industry sectors and valued by all stakeholders. 

As the food industry association, Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

