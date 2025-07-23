SQFI Names Director, Financial Planning and Analysis

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI — The Food Industry Association, appointed Brian Updegraff director of financial planning and analysis. In his new role, Updegraff will guide the SQFI team in developing and executing financial strategies while collaborating on revenue initiatives to support the global food safety and certification program.

“Brian comes to SQFI with a proven track record of supporting cross-functional business units, both at a corporate level, as well as in the field,” said SQFI Chief Food Safety Assessment Officer and SVP Gigi Vita. “I look forward to his contributions and leadership.”

[RELATED: SQFI Names VP of Business Development]

Updegraff joins SQFI as an experienced finance professional with a background in budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis. Before joining the organization, he spent 24 years at Amtrak, where he held several leadership roles. His most recent position was senior director of operations, financial planning and analysis, in which capacity he coordinated and managed Amtrak’s planning, forecasting and financial reporting activities.