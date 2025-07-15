FMI Weighs in on Traceability, Front-of-Pack Labeling
She also urged FDA to “reconsider its proposed rule on front-of-package labeling,” adding: “As we have shared with the agency throughout the rulemaking process, the proposed rule is oversimplified and could lead to consumer confusion. The rule as written would also require a complete redesign of most packaged foods, imposing significant costs on American manufacturers and retailers without a proven added benefit to public health. Many packages already contain Facts Up Front nutrition labeling that was designed with the help of FDA more than a decade ago and meets FDA’s stated goals.
According to Hatcher, such “reasonable revisions … will improve food safety and access to nutrition information without unnecessarily increasing food costs for consumers. We stand ready to assist HHS and FDA in working toward improvements that benefit all Americans.”
As the food industry association, FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry.