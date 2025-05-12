Grocery Outlet Streamlines Compliance With FSMA 204

The iFoodDS traceability platform, purpose-built for FSMA 204 compliance, offers multiple options for capturing, storing and sharing required data. By enabling companies like Grocery Outlet and its supplier partners to leverage data from their existing systems, the iFoodDS solution can reduce costs and operational complexity.

"We are excited to support Grocery Outlet in their FSMA 204 compliance journey," said Andrew Kennedy, chief traceability officer at iFoodDS. "As the leading traceability platform, we are committed to providing flexible, cost-effective solutions that simplify regulatory compliance for Grocery Outlet and its suppliers. Together, we are paving the way for a more connected and transparent food supply chain."

Seattle-based iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality and food safety solutions. Its technology helps enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste and optimize inventory quality.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

