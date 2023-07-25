Sprouts Farmers Market to Hold 2nd Annual Sustainability Vendor Summit

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to hold its second annual Sprouts Brand Sustainability Vendor Summit in early September as part of the grocer’s commitment to offer responsibly sourced products. The virtual event, to be hosted in partnership with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM, will allow Sprouts to discover new private label manufacturers of products that focus on such major sustainability attributes as regenerative agriculture, animal welfare, upcycled ingredients, and fair trade. The upcoming summit will showcase products in the beauty and personal care, health and wellness, household, and grocery categories.

“Sprouts Farmers Market prides itself on being an industry leader in creating a destination experience for our customers through sourcing innovative, better-for-you products that promote a sense of well-being,” said Jac Ross, VP of Sprouts Brand. “This year’s summit hosted by ECRM will allow us to engage with new suppliers, ensuring we are able to bring attribute-focused sustainable products to our shoppers.”

Through July 31, Sprouts is encouraging private-brand suppliers and manufacturers that align with its commitment to ensure ethically sourced ingredients and sustainable packaging, and that prioritize and support improved animal welfare to sign up for the summit online via RangeMe, the online platform integrated into the ECRM product offering.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates almost 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.