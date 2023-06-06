Sprouts Farmers Market Preps 4 Stores for Grand Openings

As Sprouts Farmers Market pursues its ambitious plan for 10% unit growth, the company is embarking on a hiring spree for a spate of new stores. On track to open more than two dozen outposts this year, Sprouts is readying its latest sites in Delray Beach, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., Orlando, Fla., and Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Delray Beach store at 5030 W. Atlantic Avenue in the Delray Commons development will welcome shoppers on June 9. Following an early-morning ribbon cutting, the store will host a series of grand opening events, including a pop-up party near the front entrance featuring produce tastings, games and face painting. The first 200 shoppers on June 9 and 10 will receive free goodie bags with samples. In the coming weeks, shoppers can get $10 off when they spend $50 or more with a valid coupon.

Approaching the other two openings in the Sunshine State, Sprouts is staffing up with virtual and in-person hiring events. The retailer hopes to hire 95 full- and part-time team members for the Orlando store at 12500 Lake Underhill Road in the Waterford Lakes Shopping Mall, ahead of the Aug. 4 opening. A virtual hiring event for management roles is set for June 7 and an in-person event for a variety of positions will be held on June 21 at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando-East.

Sprouts is also gearing up for the July 28 opening in Boca Raton. That market at 9831 Glades Road will be staffed by at least 75 team members. Those interested in full- and part-time positions can check out in-person hiring events on June 13 and 14 at the Embassy Suites Boca Raton.

Meanwhile, in the Rockies, Sprouts has a goal of bringing on 92 employees at its store in Colorado Springs that will welcome its first shoppers on Aug. 4. In-person hiring events are planned for June 21 and 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Airport.

As it ramps up hiring efforts, Sprouts emphasizes its competitive pay, team member discounts, rewarding culture and advancement opportunities. In its "2022 ESG Report" released this week, the grocer shared that it created 1,600 jobs last year with new store openings and promoted 24% of its team members. More than two-thirds (64%) of store manager positions were filled with internal candidates during that time and 77% of promotions across the company were female and/or racially or ethnically diverse team members.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates almost 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.