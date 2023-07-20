Dollar General Looks to Diversify Its Suppliers

Dollar General Corp. has put out a call for diverse suppliers as part of its commitment to remove barriers for those suppliers and increase their representation in the communities it serves. Eligible suppliers can apply online through Aug. 7, and virtual meetings with the company’s supplier diversity team will be held Sept. 25-29.

To be eligible, suppliers must not have sold products to Dollar General within the past 18 months, and must also hold at least one of the following diversity certifications:

National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

National Veteran Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

Disability: IN

“We’re excited to seek new vendors to help ensure the unique customers and communities we serve have relevant products they depend on us to carry,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “An intentional investment in supplier diversity reflects Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and core values that include ‘respecting the dignity and differences of others.’”

Continued Taylor: “We look forward to connecting with new vendors to extend our supplier diversity efforts and learn how we can collaboratively better serve our customers.”

Applications are being accepted online through RangeMe, and ECRM will notify companies of their selection by Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Dollar General recently announced plans to open its first store in Montana this fall, which will give the retailer a presence in its 48th state and complete its continental U.S. presence. Stores are currently under construction at two locations: Columbia Falls (Flathead County) and Eureka (Lincoln County). The company plans to evaluate additional areas in the state.

Dollar General also recently held itsfirst international store opening in Mexico.

As of May 5, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.