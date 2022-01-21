Sprouts Farmers Market Fulfills ‘Cage-Free or Better’ Egg Commitment

Sprouts Farmers Market is now sourcing all shell and liquid eggs sold at its 370-plus stores from cage-free, organic or free-range farms. The grocer’s Our Brands eggs have been “cage-free or better” since 2016, offering such attributes as being pasture-raised.

“Sprouts shoppers are conscious of where their food comes from, and we’re pleased to now offer cage-free or better eggs across the category as part of our ongoing commitment to improved animal welfare,” said Kim Coffin, SVP of grocery at Sprouts. “We’re continuously engaging with suppliers, NGOs and stakeholders to ensure our policies and targets for continuous improvement are meaningful and help drive the industry forward.”

Additionally, across Sprouts’ dairy category, organics made up more than 40% of the sales volume in 2021. During the year, the grocer added 81 plant-based products and 82 organic items, along with 51 products that were both organic and plant-based.

In other sustainable egg news, The Kroger Co. revealed in December that it was partnering with Kipster Farms, an egg production company founded in the Netherlands, to bring carbon-neutral eggs to U.S. stores and e-commerce for the first time in late 2022 under Kroger’s multibillion-dollar Simple Truth brand.

