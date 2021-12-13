Sprouts Farmers Market Adds New Own Brand, Exclusives for December

Continuing its “Find a New Favorite” campaign, Sprouts Farmers Market is adding 10 new exclusive products to its collection this month, including plant-based and holiday items.

The new assortment follows a 16 own brand item fall collection, and comes as private brands are a growing portion of the chain’s sales. Each month, Sprouts shoppers wanting to explore new products can look for the “Find a New Favorite” icon throughout their neighborhood Sprouts to discover the latest foods and supplements the chain has to offer.

The 10 new, all-exclusive items include the following.

Plant-Powered Picks:

Big Mountain Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble: This plant-based crumble is made with a blend of lion’s mane, portobello and shiitake mushrooms for an easy and healthy meal addition.

Filled with plant-based protein and wrapped inside a coconut flour tortilla, these heat-and-eat burritos are Paleo-friendly, gluten-free and contain nutrient-rich ingredients. Violife Plant-Based Cheeses: This Vegan cheese comes in two flavors, a Mediterranean-style cheese alternative and a smoked gouda cheese alternative.

Holiday Goodness:

Freybe Old Fashioned Holiday Ham: The holidays get a healthy makeover with this ham free from artificial preservatives.

Ready-to-decorate Gingerbread House Kits: These festive gingerbread houses come complete with everything needed. Sprouts is the latest chain to sell own brand gingerbread kits.

These sweet Santa and reindeer are made with white, milk and dark Belgian chocolate that make an ideal stocking stuffer. Sliced Brioche Breads: This brioche bread is made with simple ingredients and comes in All Butter and Cinnamon Raisin flavors.

Our Brands, Only at Sprouts

Sprouts Probiotics: Designed for optimal potency, each probiotic is fortified with billions of healthy bacteria to improve digestion and overall immune health.

