Sprouts Farmers Market Adds New Own Brand, Exclusives for December

Ideal for stocking stuffers, Sprouts' Chocolate Reindeer are made with white, milk and dark Belgian chocolate.
Continuing its “Find a New Favorite” campaign, Sprouts Farmers Market is adding 10 new exclusive products to its collection this month, including plant-based and holiday items.
The new assortment follows a 16 own brand item fall collection, and comes as private brands are a growing portion of the chain’s sales. Each month, Sprouts shoppers wanting to explore new products can look for the “Find a New Favorite” icon throughout their neighborhood Sprouts to discover the latest foods and supplements the chain has to offer.
The 10 new, all-exclusive items include the following.
Plant-Powered Picks:
Big Mountain Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble: This plant-based crumble is made with a blend of lion’s mane, portobello and shiitake mushrooms for an easy and healthy meal addition.
Sana Grain-Free Frozen Burritos: Filled with plant-based protein and wrapped inside a coconut flour tortilla, these heat-and-eat burritos are Paleo-friendly, gluten-free and contain nutrient-rich ingredients.
Violife Plant-Based Cheeses: This Vegan cheese comes in two flavors, a Mediterranean-style cheese alternative and a smoked gouda cheese alternative.
Miyoko’s Organic Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella: This mozzarella alternative is a brand-new liquid form vegan cheese made of cultured cashew milk designed for pizzas.
Holiday Goodness:
Freybe Old Fashioned Holiday Ham: The holidays get a healthy makeover with this ham free from artificial preservatives.
Ready-to-decorate Gingerbread House Kits: These festive gingerbread houses come complete with everything needed. Sprouts is the latest chain to sell own brand gingerbread kits.
Belgian Chocolate Reindeer and Santa: These sweet Santa and reindeer are made with white, milk and dark Belgian chocolate that make an ideal stocking stuffer.
Sliced Brioche Breads: This brioche bread is made with simple ingredients and comes in All Butter and Cinnamon Raisin flavors.
Our Brands, Only at Sprouts
Sprouts Probiotics: Designed for optimal potency, each probiotic is fortified with billions of healthy bacteria to improve digestion and overall immune health.
Sprouts Grain-free Bites: These bites are a protein-rich snack that come in flavors like Apple & Cinnamon, Banana Nut Butter, Blueberry & Vanilla, and Coconut & Chocolate.