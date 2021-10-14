Sprouts Farmers Market Makes Locally Grown Produce More Accessible

Sprouts Farmers Market is strengthening local food systems by providing communities with access to fresh, nutritious food. The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is providing $3 million in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations to improve school garden learning and nutrition education.

Since its inception in 2015, the foundation has granted $15 million to more than 300 nonprofit partners that have brought hands-on, garden-based learning to 1.5 million children and provided nutrition education programs to an estimated 900,000 K-12 students. Sprouts covers all of the foundation’s operational expenses, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to programming.

“Sprouts is committed to strengthening local food systems by providing our communities with access to fresh, nutritious food, and empowering children with the knowledge and resources to live a healthier life,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our foundation’s work with local partners in this effort is just one of the many ways Sprouts is growing goodness in our communities.”

A list of the foundation’s 2021 grant recipients can be found here. Nonprofit partners range from those working at the hyperlocal level to those operating nationwide. Highlights from this year's grand program include:

$2.2 million of awards will be directed to capacity and infrastructure development for school garden support organizations and strengthening community-based food systems

15 nonprofits will provide apprenticeship programs to industrious teens through hands-on agriculture and business career experience, providing the skills they’ll need for their future

70 grantees run gardening programs, in schools or in the community, removing economic barriers to bring locally grown garden-fresh produce to more than 600,000 people

42 of this year’s grantees also provide family programming, bringing children and parents together to learn about gardening, nutrition and making healthy lifestyle choices on a budget

“Our partner organizations are led by incredible changemakers working at the neighborhood level to build healthy, vibrant communities, and to make healthy habits rewarding and enjoyable for children and families,” said Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Executive Director Lyndsey Waugh. “With this in mind, we value the importance of working with our partners for the long haul, and have invested in organizational capacity, program infrastructure and multiyear funding to empower these leaders to be as effective in their work as possible.”

Grant recipient highlights include:

Meanwhile, Sprouts will hold an exclusive wellness livestream event, scheduled for Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. PDT, that will feature expert panelists discussing how food and nutrients can alleviate anxiety and inflammation while supporting a healthy immune system.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs more than 35,000 associates at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.