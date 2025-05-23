SPINS Acquires Lucky Labs
Lucky Labs’ platform is used by forward-thinking beauty and wellness brands to encourage product discovery and track retail availability in real time. The technology employs first-party data from retail partners to offer granular visibility into inventory and shopper conversion behavior, enabling brands to mount more effective campaigns and boost ROI across every channel.
“SPINS and Lucky Labs share a common mission: helping conscious consumers find and support the brands they believe in,” noted Lucky Labs CEO and co-founder Sneh Parmar. “Together, we’re simplifying discovery and purchase for shoppers while equipping brands and retailers with smarter, more connected tools to drive growth.”
Added Nafis Azad, Lucky Labs’ co-founder and chief product officer: “We’re excited to expand the SPINS ecosystem with standout beauty brands and some of the most recognized retailers in the industry.”
Together, the two companies will offer a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end solution for beauty and wellness brands, uniting market intelligence, product-level insights and omnichannel shopper engagement in a single platform.