 Skip to main content

SPINS Acquires Lucky Labs

Move aims to expand digital capabilities, bolster beauty and wellness footprint
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Woman Looking at Beauty Product Main Image
As demand for conscious beauty increases, consumers are bringing the same expectations they’ve developed in food — transparency, sustainability and better-for-you ingredients — to their beauty and wellness purchases as well.

SPINS, a major provider of data, analytics and omnichannel activation solutions for the natural products industry, has acquired Lucky Labs, a digital technology company known for its product locator platform that aims to improve brand and marketing strategies by linking values-driven consumers with beauty and wellness brands, both online and in-store. 

As demand for conscious beauty increases, consumers are bringing the same expectations they’ve developed in food — transparency, sustainability and better-for-you ingredients — to their beauty and wellness purchases as well. They’re also discovering and buying products across various channels, engaging with brands through a combination of digital media, e-commerce and in-store experiences. 

The goals of the acquisition are to extend SPINS’ ability to decode conscious consumer behavior into an increasingly relevant vertical, and to accelerate both companies’ commitment to supporting brands with the necessary data-driven insights to optimize media investments and improve the shopper experience. 

[RELATED: SPINS, Stackline Partner to Enhance Omnichannel Visibility]

“At SPINS, our mission has always been to accelerate the growth of values-led brands by equipping them with the intelligence and tools needed to deeply understand — and meaningfully engage — the modern consumer,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “With Lucky Labs, we’re taking the next step — helping our partners not only understand their consumers, but also reach them in the moments that matter most. It’s about brands building enduring relationships with their customers and meeting their evolving needs.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Lucky Labs’ platform is used by forward-thinking beauty and wellness brands to encourage product discovery and track retail availability in real time. The technology employs first-party data from retail partners to offer granular visibility into inventory and shopper conversion behavior, enabling brands to mount more effective campaigns and boost ROI across every channel.  

“SPINS and Lucky Labs share a common mission: helping conscious consumers find and support the brands they believe in,” noted Lucky Labs CEO and co-founder Sneh Parmar. “Together, we’re simplifying discovery and purchase for shoppers while equipping brands and retailers with smarter, more connected tools to drive growth.” 

Added Nafis Azad, Lucky Labs’ co-founder and chief product officer: “We’re excited to expand the SPINS ecosystem with standout beauty brands and some of the most recognized retailers in the industry.” 

Together, the two companies will offer a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end solution for beauty and wellness brands, uniting market intelligence, product-level insights and omnichannel shopper engagement in a single platform. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds