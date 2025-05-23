SPINS Acquires Lucky Labs

As demand for conscious beauty increases, consumers are bringing the same expectations they’ve developed in food — transparency, sustainability and better-for-you ingredients — to their beauty and wellness purchases as well.

SPINS, a major provider of data, analytics and omnichannel activation solutions for the natural products industry, has acquired Lucky Labs, a digital technology company known for its product locator platform that aims to improve brand and marketing strategies by linking values-driven consumers with beauty and wellness brands, both online and in-store.

As demand for conscious beauty increases, consumers are bringing the same expectations they’ve developed in food — transparency, sustainability and better-for-you ingredients — to their beauty and wellness purchases as well. They’re also discovering and buying products across various channels, engaging with brands through a combination of digital media, e-commerce and in-store experiences.

The goals of the acquisition are to extend SPINS’ ability to decode conscious consumer behavior into an increasingly relevant vertical, and to accelerate both companies’ commitment to supporting brands with the necessary data-driven insights to optimize media investments and improve the shopper experience.

[RELATED: SPINS, Stackline Partner to Enhance Omnichannel Visibility]