SPINS, Stackline Partner to Enhance Omnichannel Visibility

The SPINS-Stackline partnership will allow brands to make better-informed decisions and drive growth across all channels.

SPINS, a provider of data and intelligence for the natural products industry, has formed a strategic partnership with Stackline, a retail intelligence and commerce technology platform. The collaboration will equip brands with an integrated view of online and in-store market measurement, delivering a more comprehensive view of product and attribute performance.

Shoppers are increasingly purchasing items both online and in-store for a variety of categories. According to SPINS, this behavior has raised the bar for measuring performance and assessing opportunity – and has made a consolidated view both increasingly mandatory and increasingly complex. For instance, brands selling across multiple channels often face critical blind spots. Competitive benchmarking, product hierarchy and attribution data can be fragmented, inconsistent or incomplete.

The SPINS-Stackline partnership is designed to eliminate these gaps, providing brands with a unified, omnichannel perspective.

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Spur Natural, Organic Product Growth]