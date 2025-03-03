SPINS, Stackline Partner to Enhance Omnichannel Visibility
“For many brands, e-commerce is an increasingly essential channel, but it comes with numerous complexities,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “SPINS has long been a leader in market intelligence, and our partnership with Stackline strengthens our commitment to provide the most comprehensive, actionable insights to brands about their portfolio. Together, we can help understand and optimize performance and drive growth across every channel.”
According to SPINS, performance data will be organized within its industry-standard hierarchy, enriched with product attributes to deliver a single source of truth for brands. This allows for streamlined reporting, sharper retail conversations and data-driven innovation across all channels — from in-store to e-commerce — capturing both 1P and 3P sales with Stackline’s precision.
“Commerce is undergoing a transformation, and brands need precision, scale and intelligence to stay ahead,” added Michael Lagoni, CEO at Seattle-based Stackline. “With our partnership with SPINS, we’re equipping brands with the most advanced intelligence available — so they can optimize strategy, accelerate growth and execute with confidence in every channel.”