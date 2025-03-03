 Skip to main content

SPINS, Stackline Partner to Enhance Omnichannel Visibility

Collaboration will address common blind spots for brands selling across multiple channels
Marian Zboraj
The SPINS-Stackline partnership will allow brands to make better-informed decisions and drive growth across all channels.

SPINS, a provider of data and intelligence for the natural products industry, has formed a strategic partnership with Stackline, a retail intelligence and commerce technology platform. The collaboration will equip brands with an integrated view of online and in-store market measurement, delivering a more comprehensive view of product and attribute performance. 

Shoppers are increasingly purchasing items both online and in-store for a variety of categories.  According to SPINS, this behavior has raised the bar for measuring performance and assessing opportunity – and has made a consolidated view both increasingly mandatory and increasingly complex. For instance, brands selling across multiple channels often face critical blind spots. Competitive benchmarking, product hierarchy and attribution data can be fragmented, inconsistent or incomplete. 

The SPINS-Stackline partnership is designed to eliminate these gaps, providing brands with a unified, omnichannel perspective.  

“For many brands, e-commerce is an increasingly essential channel, but it comes with numerous complexities,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “SPINS has long been a leader in market intelligence, and our partnership with Stackline strengthens our commitment to provide the most comprehensive, actionable insights to brands about their portfolio. Together, we can help understand and optimize performance and drive growth across every channel.” 

According to SPINS, performance data will be organized within its industry-standard hierarchy, enriched with product attributes to deliver a single source of truth for brands. This allows for streamlined reporting, sharper retail conversations and data-driven innovation across all channels — from in-store to e-commerce — capturing both 1P and 3P sales with Stackline’s precision.

“Commerce is undergoing a transformation, and brands need precision, scale and intelligence to stay ahead,” added Michael Lagoni, CEO at Seattle-based Stackline. “With our partnership with SPINS, we’re equipping brands with the most advanced intelligence available — so they can optimize strategy, accelerate growth and execute with confidence in every channel.”  

