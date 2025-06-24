SPINS Acquires Datasembly
“As brands and retailers face rising pressure to compete for shopper loyalty and share of wallet, the need to track pricing dynamics, competitive shifts and promotional activity with speed, depth and clarity has never been greater,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “Together with Datasembly, we’re delivering a new standard of pricing intelligence — empowering our partners with the mission-critical insights they need to operate, innovate and grow.”
“Datasembly was founded on the belief that complete, transparent access to pricing data could transform how brands and retailers operate,” added Ben Reich, CEO and co-founder of Tysons, Va.-based Datasembly. “Joining forces with SPINS allows us to expand that mission and bring our real-time capabilities to an even broader set of partners.”
This move is the latest step in SPINS’ ongoing expansion as the top growth and intelligence platform for CPG brands and the retailers that serve them. Last month, the company revealed the acquisition of Lucky Labs, a digital technology company known for its product locator platform that aims to improve brand and marketing strategies by linking values-driven consumers with beauty and wellness brands, both online and in-store.