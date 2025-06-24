 Skip to main content

SPINS Acquires Datasembly

Move aims to provide timely, transparent pricing and promotional intel for CPGs and retailers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
SPINS Datasembly Main Image
SPINS' acquisition of Datasembly aims to bring to market the most complete, transparent and timely view of product pricing, promotion, assortment and performance with regard to CPGs.

SPINS, a provider of data and analytics for the wellness-focused CPG industry, has acquired Datasembly, a company offering real-time hyperlocal pricing and promotion intelligence. According to the companies, the acquisition aims to bring to market the most complete, transparent and timely view of product pricing, promotion, assortment and performance with regard to CPGs.

A key blind spot in CPG intelligence is the lack of consistent access to real-time store-level pricing data for various markets and categories. The combination of Datasembly’s real-time pricing, promotion and assortment insights with SPINS’ enriched product and category data will enable the delivery of complete, timely, granular and transparent intelligence.

[RELATED: 1ST LOOK - Datasembly Introduces 3 Market Intelligence Solutions]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As brands and retailers face rising pressure to compete for shopper loyalty and share of wallet, the need to track pricing dynamics, competitive shifts and promotional activity with speed, depth and clarity has never been greater,” said Jay Margolis, CEO of Chicago-based SPINS. “Together with Datasembly, we’re delivering a new standard of pricing intelligence — empowering our partners with the mission-critical insights they need to operate, innovate and grow.”

“Datasembly was founded on the belief that complete, transparent access to pricing data could transform how brands and retailers operate,” added Ben Reich, CEO and co-founder of Tysons, Va.-based Datasembly. “Joining forces with SPINS allows us to expand that mission and bring our real-time capabilities to an even broader set of partners.”

This move is the latest step in SPINS’ ongoing expansion as the top growth and intelligence platform for CPG brands and the retailers that serve them. Last month, the company revealed the acquisition of Lucky Labs, a digital technology company known for its product locator platform that aims to improve brand and marketing strategies by linking values-driven consumers with beauty and wellness brands, both online and in-store.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds