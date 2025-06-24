SPINS Acquires Datasembly

SPINS' acquisition of Datasembly aims to bring to market the most complete, transparent and timely view of product pricing, promotion, assortment and performance with regard to CPGs.

SPINS, a provider of data and analytics for the wellness-focused CPG industry, has acquired Datasembly, a company offering real-time hyperlocal pricing and promotion intelligence. According to the companies, the acquisition aims to bring to market the most complete, transparent and timely view of product pricing, promotion, assortment and performance with regard to CPGs.

A key blind spot in CPG intelligence is the lack of consistent access to real-time store-level pricing data for various markets and categories. The combination of Datasembly’s real-time pricing, promotion and assortment insights with SPINS’ enriched product and category data will enable the delivery of complete, timely, granular and transparent intelligence.

