A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store

The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.

Even without a hype playlist, team members are ready to launch this 97,160-square foot store in south-central Wisconsin on Feb. 7. “We have a phenomenal crew here — they are really fired up and we have a lot of potential,” observed Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch, on hand to welcome employees and set the tone for the grocer’s approach to retailing.

That approach has a pretty simple catalyst. “It always starts with the shopper,” said Gosch, in a sit-down interview just before the team meeting.

Throughout the Janesville Hy-Vee, that shopper-centric approach is evident, reflecting consumers’ tastes, interests and pursuit of value. “We offer value in a variety of different ways. Value is price on a shelf, but value is also what you deliver for the goods and services, depending on the quality of those goods and services,” explained Gosch.