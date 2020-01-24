Press enter to search
Close search

Snack Food Sales to Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Snack Food Sales to Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/24/2020
Snack Food Sales Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week
Infographic from SNAC International on top-selling Super Bowl snacks in 2019

What can retailers expect in the way of 2020 Big Game snack purchases? Plenty, if last year is anything to go by. Snack food sales leapt 10.3% to $404 million during Super Bowl week 2019, according to data from Chicago-based IRI, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the snacking industry trade organization. The biggest sales increases by category for Super Bowl week were tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips and dips.

“The Super Bowl and America’s favorite snack foods are synonymous,” affirmed Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based SNAC, which represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. “They are part of the fabric of America, bringing family and friends together for football, fun and their favorite foods.”

Comparing 2019 shopping data from Super Bowl week with the prior week, IRI found significant increases in the following snack categories during Super Bowl week:

  • Tortilla Chips                    24.3%
  • Pretzels                            14.5%
  • Potato Chips                     11.8%
  • Refrigerated Dips              33.0%
  • Dry Dip Mixes                   53.0%

In total, Americans eat a staggering 90 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday

This is the third consecutive year that SNAC has monitored consumer spending on snacks for the Super Bowl. In that time, total purchasing on snacks has risen from $370 million to $404 million.

“The Super Bowl is an important event that is helping to generate sustained marketplace growth in the snacking sector by providing consumers with the products they love responsibly, sustainably and in sync with society’s shared values,” added Avery.

Also Worth Reading

Taste of Tomorrow: Key Takeaways from Fancy Food

Taste of Tomorrow: Key Takeaways from Fancy Food

PG’s report from Day 1 of the annual winter showcase of innovative eating trends

Shaping the Future at Fancy Food

Shaping the Future at Fancy Food

PG reports from Day 2 of the annual winter innovation show in San Francisco

FreshDirect Forecasts 2020 Food Trends

FreshDirect Forecasts 2020 Food Trends

8 predictions such as traceability, regenerative agriculture and more

Big Lots 'Rebalancing' Grocery Assortment

Discounter reports higher profit, sales in Q3

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Grocery
Women in Snacks Network Launched
Grocery
Frito-Lay Reveals Super Bowl Snacking Picks