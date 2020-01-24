Snack Food Sales to Continue to Soar During Super Bowl Week

What can retailers expect in the way of 2020 Big Game snack purchases? Plenty, if last year is anything to go by. Snack food sales leapt 10.3% to $404 million during Super Bowl week 2019, according to data from Chicago-based IRI, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the snacking industry trade organization. The biggest sales increases by category for Super Bowl week were tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips and dips.

“The Super Bowl and America’s favorite snack foods are synonymous,” affirmed Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based SNAC, which represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. “They are part of the fabric of America, bringing family and friends together for football, fun and their favorite foods.”

Comparing 2019 shopping data from Super Bowl week with the prior week, IRI found significant increases in the following snack categories during Super Bowl week:

Tortilla Chips 24.3%

Pretzels 14.5%

Potato Chips 11.8%

Refrigerated Dips 33.0%

Dry Dip Mixes 53.0%

In total, Americans eat a staggering 90 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday

This is the third consecutive year that SNAC has monitored consumer spending on snacks for the Super Bowl. In that time, total purchasing on snacks has risen from $370 million to $404 million.