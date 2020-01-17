Taste of Tomorrow: Key Takeaways from Fancy Food

Trends like plant-based foods, functional beverages and transparency apply as much to specialty foods as they do to overall food retail.

That much was made clear on the opening day of the 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show, visited by thousands who ate their way through the Moscone Convention Center in downtown San Francisco, where the conference is being hosted Jan. 19-21 by the Specialty Food Association.

Hundreds of exhibitors offered samples of culinary innovation reflecting the key drivers of specialty food in 2020 as outlined by Mintel analysts David Browne and David Lockwood in their main stage presentation. The $72 billion specialty food channel – expected to top $75 billion by the end of this year – is showing “strong but slowing growth” as the category matures, they said, noting that while growth in specialty is stronger than that of conventional products, it’s being moderated by the growing number of mainstream retailers carrying specialty products.