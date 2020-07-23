Schnucks Realigns C-Suite Teams

Schnuck Markets Inc. has hired Bill Bradley, a former longtime executive at Anheuser-Busch, to head the grocer’s newly merged marketing, communications and customer insights team as its chief marketing and communications officer, effective Aug. 3.

Additionally, Schnucks has promoted Ryan Cuba to lead its merchandising department as chief merchant, succeeding Steve Mayer, who spent three years in the role. Cuba was previously the company’s chief business development and transformation officer.

Bradley spent nearly three decades with St. Louis-based A-B where his most recent role was that of VP, community affairs. During his time at the company, he held key positions in brand and special event marketing, leading campaigns for such brands as Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top and Michelob.

“I’ve known Bill for more than 20 years and cannot express how excited I am to have him join Schnucks, where he will thrive in our culture and with our team,” noted Schnucks President and COO David Peacock. “We know customers are determining where they shop based on their emotional connection to retailers – making our brand’s message and community focus more critical than ever – and Bill’s expertise and leadership is paramount as we leverage these core areas.”

Bradley is a St. Louis-area native whose current board member service includes the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter, United Way of Greater St. Louis, COCA and Guns ‘N Hoses.