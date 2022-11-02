Safeway Feast of Sharing Returns

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the 2022 Safeway Feast of Sharing in person for the first time since 2019. The theme will be Sharing, Caring and Reconnecting. Local Washington, D.C., neighbors will receive a turkey lunch meal box at the grab-and-go event, as well as a gift bag filled with winter clothing and other items. Masks will be mandatory for all guests.

The 23rd annual feast will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, at 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington, D.C. Senior citizen admission is 10 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by general admission at 11 a.m. The event is scheduled to end at 1 pm.

“Safeway Feast of Sharing is a cherished holiday tradition, and we are delighted that we can continue our tradition of sharing and caring, this year reconnecting in person,” said Jim Perkins, president Safeway Mid-Atlantic division, which consists of 12 stores. “This Thanksgiving, we are proud to work with our local partners to provide meals and gifts to our guests, allowing us to keep the Safeway Feast of Sharing spirit alive.”

Reminding recipients that their community cares, the meal boxes given out at the event will featurea turkey sandwich with condiments such as cranberry relish, alongside potato salad, a cookie, an apple, a bottle of water and utensils.

“For more than two decades, we have proudly joined with Safeway and other dedicated area partners to host this beloved city-wide event in support of our community,” said Samuel Thomas, interim president and CEO of Events DC. “Safeway Feast of Sharing unites communities across the District by providing nutritious meals and personal items to our neighbors. We are thankful to continue our practice of service and gratitude, especially during times like these and in the years to come.”

To make the event possible, Safeway worked with such community partners as Events DC, Truist, Aramark, Unity Health Care, The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Runway for a Cause Foundation, Projection, Hi-Tech Electric and Digital Conventions.

