Aldi Rewinds Pricing on Thanksgiving Favorites

From traditional favorites to popular side dishes, it’s no secret that inflation is leaving its mark on holiday budgets. To help lighten the cost of shoppers’ grocery baskets, Aldi is rolling back prices on dozens of Thanksgiving favorites to what they were in 2019, with discounts of up to nearly 30% off.

During the Nov. 2-29 promotion, consumers nationwide can identify items that qualify for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind by looking for the Rewind icon – available in stores and online.

Savings can be found on holiday essentials such as appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages.This includes favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons, and apple pie, to name just a few.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing Aldi has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

Additionally, Aldi recently revealed a price drop on dozens of top-selling items, including fresh and frozen vegetables, baking ingredients, ground beef, bacon, and cheese, available for shoppers until end of the year.

Thanks to the company’s Aldi Price Promise initiative, the discount grocer is known as a low-price leader, even nabbing the No. 2 spot in the "dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Special Inflation Edition."

Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, the company is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.