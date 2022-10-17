Hannaford, PBFA to Celebrate ‘Plantsgiving’

Hannaford has joined forces with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) on a Plantsgiving campaign. The first-of-its-kind Thanksgiving initiative will aim to encourage shoppers to explore and purchase the many plant-based options available at Hannaford stores.

Ten brands, most of them PBFA members, are taking part in the campaign: Crave House, Field Roast, Hodo Foods, Impossible Foods, Kite Hill, Lightlife, Miyoko’s Creamery, RightRice, Sweet Earth Foods and Vitalite.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 26, Hannaford stores will promote plant-based options from the 10 sponsor brands, along with its own Nature’s Promise line. Shoppers can also find recipe ideas on the campaign website plantsgiving.org. Among the featured issues are Crave House Plant-based Meatballs with Rustic Marinara, Lightlife Tempeh Stuffed Acorn Squash, Impossible Sausage Made from Plants Stuffing, and Banana Bread made with Kite Hill Almond Milk Yogurt.

“We are proud to partner with PBFA and the incredible participating plant-based brands for the Plantsgiving campaign,” noted Hannaford Supermarkets Assistant Category Manager Chris Chagnon. “We are committed to offering our customers fresh and convenient options, and this partnership will make it even easier for shoppers to discover delicious plant-based items to enjoy both this holiday season and beyond.”

The Plantsgiving campaign is the second shopper marketing campaign from Hannaford and PBFA, following last year’s Spring Into Plant-Based campaign, which generated a 17% sales boost for participating PBFA brands. According to PBFA retail sales data, the market for plant-based foods is now more than $7.4 billion.

The campaign’s marketing tactics will include digital and print advertisements, My Hannaford Rewards targeted digital coupons, and the dedicated website offering educational content and recipes.

“We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Hannaford and bring together this group of innovative brands to meet growing consumer demand for delicious, flavorful plant-based options for their holiday celebrations,” said Jen Jacobs, director of marketplace development, retail and e-commerce at San Francisco-based PBFA, which represents more than 320 leading plant-based food companies. “Plantsgiving is an opportunity to not only showcase the breadth and variety of plant-based foods available in Hannaford stores, but provide education and inspiration for consumers, illustrating our collective commitment to growing the plant-based food category in retail.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.