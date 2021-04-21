Hannaford Debuts Spring Into Plant Based Campaign

Hannaford Supermarkets has joined forces with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) on a Spring Into Plant Based campaign designed to help shoppers discover and enjoy a range of plant-based foods.

Twelve brands, mainly PBFA members, are taking part in the campaign: Quorn, Sweet Earth Foods, Treeline Cheese, Amy’s, Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Forager Project, Impossible Foods, Kite Hill, Lightlife and Ozo. Through May 1, Hannaford stores will share various promotional and educational materials on the 12 featured brands. The campaign employs numerous marketing tactics, including digital and print advertisements, displays in select stores, My Hannaford Rewards targeted digital coupons, and a dedicated website with educational content and recipes.

“Our Spring Into Plant Based campaign furthers PBFA’s goal of satisfying shoppers’ needs by making it easier for them to find plant-based foods, while expanding shelf space for the brands,” said Julie Emmett, senior director of retail partnerships at New York-based PBFA. “By educating shoppers as well as store personnel about plant-based food offerings, consumers may be more willing to pick up a new plant-based food they’ve never tried before — education through campaigns like this is key to plant-based foods’ success.”

Consumers across the country who would like to demonstrate how they’re “springing into plant based” this season can share their activities and tag PBFA for a chance to be featured on the trade organization’s social media channels.

The organization’s relationship with Hannaford dates back to 2019.