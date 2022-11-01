Ibotta Offers 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner Program

For the third consecutive year, free-to-use digital rewards platform Ibotta has rolled out its Thanksgiving campaign providing consumers with savings on all of the classic holiday staples, including a turkey and popular side dishes at no cost. With grocery prices up 13.5% from last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the program enables shoppers to beat inflation without having to forgo festive celebrations.

“When we first started this program, we were trying to ‘do well by doing good,’ helping our community as we all dealt with the impact of the pandemic,” noted Richard Donahue, chief marketing officer of Denver-based Ibotta. “We’ve been lucky enough to provide almost 10 million Thanksgiving meals to our community since we began our Free Thanksgiving program. This year, we know our Savers are dealing with rising prices in an unprecedented way and being more budget-conscious, doing whatever they can to stretch their spending. This program couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re proud to give back to our community by working with our partners to provide more at a time when every meal, and every penny, counts.”

As part of the campaign, Ibotta is also making a donation to Chicago-based Feeding America that will help provide 750,000 meals for people experiencing food insecurity during the holidays. This is an extension of Ibotta’s continuing partnership with the organization, which has already helped to provide 750,000 meals in 2022 – with the Thanksgiving donation bringing the total to 1.5 million meals this year.

Using the Ibotta app, consumers can redeem this year’s free Thanksgiving dinner offer at participating retailers nationwide from Nov. 1 through Nov. 23, while supplies last.

Ibotta has delivered more than $1.25 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Since its launch in 2012, Ibotta has garnered more than 45 million downloads, making it one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States. It offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. As well as its owned properties, the company powers rewards programs for major retailers and makes its offer content available on various websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network.