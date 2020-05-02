Rite Aid Hires Andre Persaud as EVP, Retail

Rite Aid has appointed Andre Persaud its EVP, retail. In his new role, Persaud will head the retail operations for more than 2,400 Rite Aid stores across 18 states. His responsibilities will include inventory and supply chain management, field team management, store operations, asset protection, and facility maintenance and repairs.

“Andre has demonstrated proven success when it comes to leading a transformational retail strategy,” said Heyward Donigan, CEO of Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid. “The company has many exciting growth initiatives planned for 2020 and beyond. With Andre on board, we will move quickly to build on existing Rite Aid customer loyalty and implement a compelling, go-forward retail vision.”

Persaud brings to his latest position more than 25 years of diverse and broad retail experience across varied channels and formats, among them grocery, pharmacy, off-price apparel and beauty services, for public and private equity-owned companies in both the United States and Canada.

Most recently, he was an executive consultant to Keasbey, N.J.-based supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., No. 8 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States, in which capacity he worked with the leadership team on the company’s continuing strategic transformation. Before Wakefern, Persaud was EVP retail for now defunct retail chain Shopko Stores Operating Co., with direct responsibility for all operating divisions and banners across retail, pharmacy and optical. Previously, he was SVP, store operations for New Jersey-based Burlington Stores, and before that he was SVP, central operations and merchandising for Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Canada’s leading grocer. Earlier, Persaud held various senior operational leadership roles for Toronto-based Shoppers Drug Mart. He began his career as a pharmacist and took on progressive leadership roles before eventually leading drug store operations for Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada.

“I’m thrilled to join Rite Aid at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” noted Persaud. “Customer expectations of retail pharmacies are rapidly changing. They want a more engaged health-and-wellness experience; more relevant, curated merchandise; and a seamless retail experience. I look forward to working with the Rite Aid team to deliver on these expectations.”

Persaud has served on the board of directors of the Arlington, Va.-based National Association of Chain Drug Stores and as a board advisor for Profitect, a Burlington, Mass.-based AI and prescriptive analytics company.